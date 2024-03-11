Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Cadden has opened up on the frantic nature of Hibs' 2-0 loss to Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

The full-back featured as goals from John Lundstram and Fabio Silva sealed the Light Blues' place in the semi-finals. But controversy struck through two Hibs red cards for Jordan Obita and Nathan Moriah-Welsh in the second half, which have sparked debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadden said of the game: "It was madness, to be honest. The first half was eaksy-peaksy, and in the second half I thought we came out really well. And then obviously the red cards change the game and it's hard to come back from there.

“The first half was a bit frustrating; we didn't show our best version of ourselves, we didn't really relax on the ball. It was a bit hectic for us, but in the second half we calmed down and played forward, and I personally got in the game a little bit more. I thought it was there for us in the second half to go and win the game.

"I won't say what happens in the changing room, but we stick together. There's a good group in there. Whatever happens, it's never anyone else's fault.

"We win together, we lose together, that's the sort of morale the gaffer's got. What happened in the changing room is what it is, but it's a real close-knit bunch of boys in there. We'll stick together and we've got a big end to the season."