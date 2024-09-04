Some have yet to kick a ball. One or two look as if they need to be reacquainted with the concept of competitive football. Early days, right?

The time for a proper review of David Gray’s first transfer window as head coach is probably January, at the earliest. Given the sheer number of players in the door, however, it’s worth taking a look at not merely the scale of overhaul overseen by new sporting director Malky Mackay – but the prospects of all 11 players recruited.

Hibs didn’t really expect to get as much business done during this window, with so few players out of contract restricting their ability to shift unwanted squad members off the books. Giving Dylan Vente, Jair Tavares, Allan Delferriere and Riley Harbottle opportunities to flourish elsewhere, while sending a few prospects out on loan, may prove just as valuable, in terms of creating a more manageable first team group, as any signing.

Mackay admitted that the entire process may well be repeated NEXT summer, too, with the number of players reaching the end of their current contracts necessitating a lot of deck clearing and asset replacement. Reflecting on the window just closed, he revealed: “I think we have to look at the number of transactions done this summer – 31 in 90 days. That includes loans in, loans out, permanent deals, contract extensions and half a dozen young guys getting their first proper contracts.

“That’s something you don’t want to be doing every year. We are going to be doing it again next year, because there are so many out of contract. But after that I’m hoping where we have only two or three people coming in during the summer window.”

With that in mind, and in no particular order, let’s inspect the footballers who pitched up at East Mains between 9 am on June 14 and 11 pm on August 30.

1 . Josef Bursik – Finding his Feet The former England Under-21 goalkeeper has not been as impressive as expected/hoped for after becoming Gray's first signing as gaffer, joining Hibs on a season-long loan from Club Brugge. A confident character, he's suffered behind a ragged back line – and contributed to his own problems with a few positioning/decision making errors.

2 . Mykola Kuharevich – Eye-catching Potential Another loan signing, albeit one with a previous stint at Hibs under his belt, the Ukrainian striker – under contract with Swansea – has improved with every outing. His link play has been impressive, while a goal at Celtic Park never hurts the confidence of any forward player.

3 . Marvin Ekpiteta – Never a Dull Moment Fair play to the big centre-half. When you watch back the Jordan Obita penalty concession from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, you'll notice that Big Marv was in a great cover position, suggesting that he's getting up to speed with the Scottish game. After a series of high-profile howlers, everyone will be hoping that the experienced defender – signed on a three year deal – is settling in, giving himself a chance to dominate opposition strikers.