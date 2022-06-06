Hibs respond to reports Steve Kean is candidate for vacant Dundee job

The former Blackburn Rovers boss was said to be a fresh target for the Dens Park club who’ve had to expand their search for Mark McGhee’s successor following complications with two ex-Hibs managers.

Jack Ross pulled out of the running as he made it clear his next job in football needed to be the right one following his departure from Easter Road last December, while negotiations between Dundee and Shaun Maloney have stalled after director of football Gordon Strachan was keen on a reunion with his former Celtic colleague.

Kean is reportedly part of a new shortlist which includes another ex-Hibee in Kevin Thomson, along with Peter Leven and Gavin Rae.

Steve Kean was appointed as Hibs academy director in November last year. Picture: SNS

However, the Evening News has learned Hibs have not been contacted and fully expect Kean to remain in his role at the Hibs Training Centre.

The 54-year-old was hired as the club’s academy director in November last year as the club sought to strengthen their development side amid a Scottish football landscape that presents a challenge for young players trying to go straight from under-18s to first-team level.

Kean has a raft of experience in coaching and management. He was on the staffs at Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers before landing his first job in management at the latter in 2010.

He’s since managed DPMM FC in Brunei, the Brunei national team and Melbourne Victory. He also had a short-lived role with OFI Crete as technical director on a consultancy basis.

