Hibs players and staff at Easter Road gather around the centre circle to hold a minute's silence as a mark of respect for Ron Gordon

All staff and players at Easter Road and the Hibernian Training Centre held a minute’s silence on Thursday to coincide with Gordon’s funeral, taking place in Virginia in the United States, with a memorial service to be held in Edinburgh next week.

Against Livingston on Saturday March 4, both teams will wear warm-up t-shirts carrying tributes to Gordon, who passed away last week at the age of 68. The shirts will have ‘May the sunshine of Leith, shine on you always Ron’ on the front, while the reverse will bear a message reading: “RIP Ronald J Gordon, August 1954 – February 2023’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs players will also wear all-black change kit, with the number 68 on the shorts, while a commemorative message will be included on the shirt. Players will also wear black armbands during the game.

The private memorial service will then take place at Mansfield Traquair on Tuesday March 7 at 3.30pm with the Gordon family, board of directors, players, staff, and invited guests all attending.

Hibs will also pay a special tribute ahead of kick-off in the home match against Rangers on Wednesday March 8, with details still to be confirmed, but the Evening News understands ‘Sunshine on Leith’ will be played prior to the start of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad