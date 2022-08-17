Hibs reveal Kyle Magennis return timescale as club gives update on Demetri Mitchell and Kevin Nisbet

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old is ‘close to being integrated back into team training’, with the club hopeful that he can be ‘back on the grass with his team-mates’ in the next fortnight.

A statement posted on the club’s website added: “Kyle carried out ‘pitch-based conditioning’ in Portugal during pre-season and that has continued at HTC to ensure he comes back in the best possible shape.

"As he hasn’t played or trained consistently for such a prolonged period, he will need to build up his training volume and get into the routine of training at a consistently high level. Alongside this, he will also have to build up his match fitness and sharpness.”

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet is ‘in an excellent place in terms of his recovery’ as he continues to work his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and meniscus tear, and is also taking part in pitch-based conditioning as well as doing individual ball work. The 25-year-old has posted videos on social media showing him working hard at the club’s Ormiston training complex in order to make his playing comeback before the end of the calendar year but it is still likely to be a couple of months before he can participate in team training.

Fellow forward Elias Melkersen, who was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Livingston, is thought to have sustained a ‘minor knock’ to his ankle and has been working with the medical team. It is not yet known if he will be available for Saturday’s visit of Rangers on Scottish Premiership duty but the nature of his injury is not as bad as first thought.

Demetri Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury in a development-squad match against Queen’s Park but is expected back in training soon. Lewis Stevenson, who was nursing the same injury, could return to training this week but the weekend’s game will come too soon. He stands a chance of involvement when Hibs travel to face St Mirren on Saturday August 27.

Meanwhile, Aiden McGeady is still in the early stages of his rehab following the recurrence of a media ligament injury.