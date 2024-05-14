Hibs revolution ends at dugout - predicted starting XI for Motherwell visit

The decision to sack Nick Montgomery was sprung on David Gray about 20 minutes before the rest of the world was told about a fourth managerial dismissal in less than two-and-a-half years. You could forgive the Scottish Cup-winning captain and regular interim gaffer - now on his fourth tour of duty as stand-in - for feeling a little shell-shocked by developments. Even if the routine is getting familiar to him, by now.
Gray took training this morning, helped by academy coach and former team-mate Darren McGregor, before gathering players in the auditorium at East Mains for a brief meeting. The aspiring coach has not, it’s fair to say, been given a great deal of time to tinker with the game plan already in place for tomorrow night’s visit of Motherwell.
It’s fair to assume that Montgomery was considering making at least a couple of changes to the team so comprehensively defeated by Aberdeen at Easter Road on Sunday. But it’s not as if the players have been working on a new blueprint for a full week. So does Gray stick with those changes?
Here’s an educated guess at how Hibs are likely to line up under the guidance of ‘Sir’ David: