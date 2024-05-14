Hibs revolution ends at dugout - predicted starting XI for Motherwell visit

By John Greechan
Published 14th May 2024, 21:00 BST

Gray given no time to ring radical changes

The decision to sack Nick Montgomery was sprung on David Gray about 20 minutes before the rest of the world was told about a fourth managerial dismissal in less than two-and-a-half years. You could forgive the Scottish Cup-winning captain and regular interim gaffer - now on his fourth tour of duty as stand-in - for feeling a little shell-shocked by developments. Even if the routine is getting familiar to him, by now.

Gray took training this morning, helped by academy coach and former team-mate Darren McGregor, before gathering players in the auditorium at East Mains for a brief meeting. The aspiring coach has not, it’s fair to say, been given a great deal of time to tinker with the game plan already in place for tomorrow night’s visit of Motherwell.

It’s fair to assume that Montgomery was considering making at least a couple of changes to the team so comprehensively defeated by Aberdeen at Easter Road on Sunday. But it’s not as if the players have been working on a new blueprint for a full week. So does Gray stick with those changes?

Here’s an educated guess at how Hibs are likely to line up under the guidance of ‘Sir’ David:

With David Marshall still struggling with an injury, the Ghana international is the first choice back-up.

1. GK Jojo Wollacott

Arguably the most reliable performer in a consistently unreliable team.

2. RB Chris Cadden

Eager to make amends after confessing to feeling 'guilty' over dismal defeat to Dons.

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

Club captain will hope to end his Easter Road career on a high.

4. CB Paul Hanlon

