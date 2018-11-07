Hibs right-back Charalampos Mavrias gets 90 minutes in friendly

Charalampos Mavrias boosted his match fitness levels as he made his first appearance in a Hibs shirt in yesterday’s reserve friendly against Dundee United.

The Greek right-back arrived at Easter Road three weeks ago on a short-term deal until January to provide cover and competition for David Gray and Steven Whittaker. Mavrias is still awaiting his first-team debut after being an unused substitute in the past two games against Hearts and St Johnstone, with Whittaker starting in place of injured captain Gray.

The former Panathinaikos and Sunderland defender hasn’t played a competitive match since turning out for Croatian side Rijeka in April, but he got some game time under his belt when he played the full 90 minutes at St Andrews yesterday as Hibs’ second string beat their United counterparts 3-2 thanks to a double from Lewis Allan and a goal from Jamie Gullan.

Mavrias was the most experienced member of a Hibs team that also included Ross Laidlaw, Ryan Porteous and Oli Shaw. Yesterday’s outing increases the 24-year-old’s prospects of being involved in some capacity in Friday’s Premiership match away to Aberdeen, with Gray still battling to shake off the muscle strain that has sidelined him for the past three matches.