Hibs ring changes in boardroom - two new non-execs join hierarchy

Director Ian Gordon, representing his family's majority shareholding, remains in situ.

Hibs have added Robert Begbie and Scott Fraser to the board as non-executive directors. And long-serving board member Bruce Langham has stepped down in a change at the top for the Easter Road club.

Current Natwest Commercial and Institutional CEO Begbie is a lifelong Hibs fan and long-time season ticket holder. Former Rangers defender Fraser, meanwhile, has a long association with the club through sponsorship via his legal firm McEwan Fraser.

Fraser, who also played in Australia as well as turning out for Berwick, East Fife and Cowdenbeath, is a Leith native who grew up a Hibee - and has been a season ticket holder, alongside his mum and brother, for over 30 years. Langham, a former chief executive of Fulham and Aston Villa who took up a position on the Hibs board in 2006, steps down with immediate effect.