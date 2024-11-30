Three goals scored. A third clean sheet in just 15 league fixtures. And only a second win of the season for a Hibs side who climbed off the foot of the table with their best performance of the campaign.

Time will tell whether this was a turning point for David Gray and his embattled, belittled, battered and besmirched team. For now, the thousand-plus Hibs fans who travelled to Fir Park can just celebrate the rare feeling of glorious success – and a victory that was more than deserved.

A Junior Hoilett goal after 26 minutes, the Canadian international taking advantage of a misjudgement by Motherwell goalkeeper Aston Oxborough to volley Nicky Cadden’s deep cross into an empty net, and Myko Kuharevich’s close-range finish late in the first half put Gray’s men in firm control of the contest. Substitute Josh Campbell adding a third 10 minutes from time simply added to the fun factor for away punters who thoroughly enjoyed this trip to Motherwell.

Many of those supporters will head to Celtic Park next weekend, then, feeling that their team have at least taken a first step away from immediate danger. On this evidence, they’re entitled to feel that things aren’t quite as bleak as they seemed a week ago.

Setting up in the same formation that had provided a platform for the partial revival against Aberdeen on Tuesday night, with Chris Cadden coming in for Lewis Miller the only change to the starting XI, Gray’s men had to battle and scrap for territory – if not possession – in opening exchanges typical of the average Scottish Premiership contest. There was space to be found, for both teams, but few seemed capable of exploiting the gaps.

The home side did have an effort on goal, of sorts, when Kofi Balmer sent Marvin Kaleta’s cross from the right well over the bar after a change of angle at a free-kick. But it wasn’t what you could call a clear-cut chance.

The opening goal, just moments later, feel into a different category altogether. As well as Hoilett did with his controlled side-footed finish, he’d been gifted the opportunity by Oxborough coming out for Cadden’s cross – and completely failing to connect with the ball.

Elie Youan squandered another great chance just after the half-hour mark, heading Chris Cadden’s cross directly at the goalkeeper under no pressure from maybe eight yards at an inviting angle. Nicky Cadden then came close to emulating his midweek glories with a delightful free-kick that had Oxborough at full stretch just to concede a corner.

From that set piece, the visitors double the lead, Cadden’s deep corner from the right finding Warren O’Hora at the back post via a Youan flick-on. The centre-half and defensive partner Jack Iredale both got a chance to beat the goalie from a yard, before Kuharevich was allowed a couple of swings to bundle the ball home from even closer range.

The Ukrainian strike’s fourth goal of the season was celebrated with abandon and relief; he’d worked hard for this moment. Surely Hibs were now destined for victory.

Both Kuharevich and Nectar Triantis had early efforts in the second half, as the away side looked to extend their lead. Motherwell never looked like landing a dangerous blow. And Campbell finishing with power and precision after 80 minutes, benefiting from a knock-down, had the away fans in party mood – and singing the name of a gaffer under pressure not so very long ago – well before full-time.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 7/10 Very little to do against an anaemic Motherwell attack in the first half. Made an excellent save from Zach Robinson as the home side chased a goal to get themselves back in the game with an hour gone.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 7/10 Involved in the second goal. Generally comfortable in and out of possession.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 7/10 Put his stamp on the game physically early on, sending a clear message that Motherwell's attackers would have to go through him to get at Hibs.

4 . LCB Jack Iredale 7/10 Indirectly involved in the second goal. Got forward well from left centre-half, helping Hibs break the lines. Did a lot of organising in that back three.