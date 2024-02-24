Hibs boss leads Gordon tributes - and sets sights on derby win

Hibs fans marked the first anniversary of the late chairman's passing at today's game.

Nick Montgomery will take his team to Tynecastle for Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby on a high after a dramatic home victory over Dundee put the Easter Road side within touching distance of a top-six place. And he said this afternoon’s 2-1 win was a fitting tribute on a day when Hibs fans marked the first anniversary of late chairman Ron Gordon’s passing.

Supporters stood to applaud a video montage of Gordon’s time at Easter Road before the game, then staged a more impromptu minute’s ovation – which included players after Rocky Bushiri delayed a restart at a goal kick – with 68 minutes on the clock. On a day when Myziane Maolida’s late winner had the home crowd on their feet, emotions were running high.

Hibs boss Montgomery said: “It was a great tribute to Ron. Unfortunately, I never got to meet Ron. But I see Ron every day in his son Ian and (his widow) Kit. I know how special Ron is to the club, what he did for the club.

“It was fitting for us to get three points when we were marking the anniversary of his passing. Not a day goes by when we don’t think about Ron and what he did for the club. It’s been really nice to see the tributes this week.”

A first league win since December 9 was notable for Dylan Vente breaking a scoring drought that goes back even further, to December 3, and January signing Maolida scoring a stunning solo winner after Luke McCowan’s equaliser looked to have punctured home hopes. With Hearts routed at Ibrox today, the mood music on either side of the city has undergone a slight key change – entirely out of keeping with the season to date.

“I thought Myziane’s goal just summed up his performance,” said Montgomery: “And the team’s performance more than deserved the win.

“This builds a good foundation moving into Wednesday’s derby. We go out every week trying to win the game. Anyone can win a derby.

“In the last derby here, we probably deserved something out of the game – Martin Boyle missed a penalty, we had enough opportunities to win the game, then one moment of brilliance from Lawrence Shankland and a mistake at the back cost us on the night.

“We go into every game feeling we’ve got an opportunity to get a result, and that won’t change on Wednesday. I’m really looking forward to going to Tynecastle, knowing it will be a good atmosphere.