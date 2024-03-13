'We have to take responsibility' - Hibs boss on Highland heartache

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Montgomery believes Hibs must take responsibility for the late heartache they suffered in the Highlands, as a combination of a crazy throw-in decision and slack defending gifted Ross County an injury-time equaliser. Leading 2-1 with all seven minutes of injury time elapsed, Hibs were caught out when County were awarded a throw-in after one of the home players headed the ball into touch – and were punished when sub Yan Dhanda converted a back-post cross with the last touch of the game.

Speaking after a draw that saw his team drop into the bottom six of the Scottish Premiership, their place in the top half taken by Dundee courtesy of their home win over Aberdeen, Monty said: “We’ve just lost two points. Two points we shouldn’t have lost.

“Seven minutes goes up on the board and, again, I’m not sure how there are seven minutes of injury time. There were no serious injuries, a couple of substitutions, so I think everyone was a little bit shocked at that.

“But the seven minutes came and went. After the seven minutes had gone, we were still playing.

“And a Ross County player heads the ball out for our throw-in. I think everybody can see that. There’s a linesman there, the referee, I can see it from the dugout, and I think Don Cowie could see it from the dugout. The fans can see it.

“Their defender starts heading backwards to defend the throw-in. And somehow, they end up taking the throw-in ten yards further down the field, throw it in the pitch, cross the pitch and we concede the goal in seven minutes 50-something.

“So there are a lot of things that are hard to take tonight. But we have to be accountable for not defending that moment, even if it was brought back because it was wrong. It wasn’t and we didn’t, so we dropped two points.

“It’s really frustrating again. But we have to be responsible for not stopping the cross and not defending in the box, although we shouldn’t have had to because it was our throw-in.

“I had a conversation with the referee, and he said he thought it came off a Hibs player. Which it didn’t. That’s how it happened, unfortunately. Really disappointing.

“I’ve said to the boys we were more than good enough to win, and possibly could have finished it off. Again, we should be enough, but we shouldn’t have to defend a throw-in that should be ours. It’s disappointing but we have to take the point and go back.

“Every day, I remind them we can’t rely on anything else, decisions going for us. We have to be better; we have to score goals. And, we have to switch on, even if it should be our throw-in – and that’s not something you really get used to saying. But the reality is that’s what happened tonight, and we have to learn from it.

“Even if it should be our throw, our free-kick, we have to be switched on and deal with it. It’s frustrating.