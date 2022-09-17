Hibs rub salt in Aberdeen wounds with cheeky 'good win' tweet
Hibs rubbed salt in Aberdeen’s wounds following their 3-1 victory over the Pittodrie side with a cheeky social media post.
A Martin Boyle penalty on the stroke of half-time and a Josh Campbell double in the second period cancelled out Luis Lopes’ early opener, with Liam Scales sent off for the Dons after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.
Jim Goodwin later accused Ryan Porteous of ‘blatant cheating’ to win the spot-kick, sparking an angry reaction from Hibs chiefs who demanded answers from their Aberdeen counterparts.
The Irishman launched an astonishing broadside at the 23-year-old defender, adding: “I told him to his face after the game what I thought of him. I don’t care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday.
“He knows. He’s laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty-kicks like he’s scored a goal.
“Listen, he’s a good player. He got his international recognition last week, but I just don’t know how people can be fooled by it continuously.
"We’re telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over. I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately just before half-time he was sucked in hook, line and sinker.
And Hibs decided to poke fun at the Dons boss with a post on Twitter on Saturday evening featuring a photo of Martin Boyle blowing a kiss as he celebrated his penalty goal alongside the caption: A good win today.”