Hibs and Scotland hero backed to carry on by club legend

David Gray and veteran goalkeeper David Marshall in conversation during Wednesday night's win over Motherwell.

Gaffer: ‘I’d have loved to played with him ...’

Hibs boss David Gray believes former Scotland keeper David Marshall is “more than capable” of playing on next season. And the interim head coach says the final decision on what happens next will be down to the veteran goalie himself.

Marshall, still touch and go with a neck injury for today’s final fixture of the season, away to Livingston, is out of contract this summer. The fact that Hibs haven’t announced a new deal for the experienced No. 1 is being widely interpreted as evidence that the 39-year-old will at least be moving on – and possibly even retiring altogether – after this afternoon’s game.

Gray, just a few days into his fourth stint as caretaker after stepping into cover for the departed Nick Montgomery, said everyone at Easter Road and East Mains understands just how important Marshall has been for Hibs, the former captain saying: “Marsh will be in a similar situation, waiting to find out what’s happening moving forward. Ultimately what he wants to do … that’s a question for Marsh. He has had a fantastic career and he’s still more than capable of playing.

“You can’t have enough people like that in your dressing room. The level he’s played at, how calming he is. I’d have loved to have played in front of him just with how he is every day in training and also that calmness.