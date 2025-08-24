The former Celtic, Aberdeen and Sunderland midfielder was a key part of Hibs’ midfield as they beat Rangers 3-2 in 2016.

Former Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch as spoken about the ‘three to four days’ of celebrations that followed their 2016 Scottish Cup triumph and heading back to John McGinn’s flat for an after party.

The former Celtic and Sunderland man, currently a free agent after leaving EFL side Carlisle United, played the full 90 minutes at Hampden Park as the Hibees famously beat Rangers 3-2. It was day that has and will continue to live long in the memories of Hibs supporters as well as the players who made history.

Among the starting XI that day were current Easter Road head coach David Gray and Aston Villa captain John McGinn, now very much a Scotland national team legend as well as a Hibs icon alongside his other Scottish Cup winning teammates. Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Jason Cummings and Darren McGregor were just a few of the other names to etch themselves into the capital club’s history books that day.

“It was pretty wild” - Hibs players celebrations after Scottish Cup win

Speaking about the famous day in an interview with the Daily Record, McGeouch said: “Aye it was pretty wild, it lasted about 3-4 days. The whole of Leith must have taken a week off.

“We ended up in George Street somewhere in the early hours and then there was an after party back at John McGinn's flat. Dave's good on the guitar in case you didn’t know. He loves the guitar so he's got that out and played some Oasis songs for a sing along and a couple of Dave's mates and a few of the boys in the team were there joining in.

“When you look back at some of the videos it must be really early in the morning we’ve still got the suits and ties on. It's memories for a lifetime. It’s funny now to see Dave the manager doing really well and playing in Europe. It’s great to have those memories, every time I see him it takes me back to sharing a dressing room and lifting that Scottish Cup.

“I've got a belter of a picture of me and Dave lifting that Scottish Cup standing on the stairs at Hampden. It’s great to see him doing well as well and I've been lucky enough to share a dressing room, he's just a normal down to earth guy and works hard.

“He was the captain, he was all for the players, he would fight your corner for anything, bonuses, nights out, discipline he would fight your corner for anything. I’ve got league medals with Celtic which mean the world to me. But winning that Scottish Cup was probably the biggest achievement.”

Former Celtic, Sunderland and Hibs man opens up on struggles of being without a club

McGeough was reminiscing about Hibs’ cup win after speaking candidly about the struggles that footballers have when they are without a club, particularly once the pass the age of 30. The twice capped Scotland international is looking for his latest club after leaving EFL side Carlisle United.

“It’s a massive worry,” said McGeouch. “At times you take for granted you're getting paid every month for doing a job that you love.

“But then it just suddenly stops and you're still chasing the dream and trying to get back in. There’s the worry about paying bills and schools and everything that comes with life.

“There's lots of positives about football and I’ve enjoyed plenty of them but there's also quite a few negatives. The uncertainty and every few years potentially having to move home. It gets harder when you've got kids. This will be the third time I've had to move my five-year-old away from a city where she's got friends. This will be the second school she's been in. She's only five.

“Right away, she gets comfortable with some friends. My partner gets friendly with some of the other parents. You enjoy a good life here. But in the back of your head, you know it's a matter of days or weeks then you're going somewhere else and having to start again.

“When I was younger, moving about was fun. New cities and everything is exciting. But when you have a family, there’s almost a bit of guilt. You know the reason you're having to take them away, take them out of the school they love is because of you.

“That's the guilt that I feel sometimes. She's having to go through all that as a little kid at five. But you sign up for that when you start out so you can't moan about it too much.”