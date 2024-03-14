Hibs' Scottish Premiership opponents hit with sickness bug ahead of weekend clash

Hibs have been given a boost ahead of their clash with bottom club Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon - the Lions are suffering with a 'sickness bug' which is thought to be running roughshod over their squad.

Livi's assistant manager Brian Rice, who spoke to the press in place of head coach David Martindale, said that there is a 'bug running through the club'. Martindale was unavailable as, at the time of the interview, he was in Switzerland for his UEFA Pro license.

Players such as James Penrice, Scott Pitman and Jack Hamilton were previously side lined with injuries - now, Livi are expected to be without several more of their first-team stars. Despite this, Rice is hopeful that they will be able to have 'two or three' of the players struck by illness healthy to play again on Saturday. He did not, however, specify the players whose availability at the weekend is currently in question.

Hibs are on a resurgent run of form at the moment. They haven't lost in their last five league games, winning three of them - they did stumble to a stalemate against Ross County on Wednesday evening, however.

What did Brian Rice say regarding the illness in the Livingston camp?

Speaking to the press ahead of Hibs' game against Livingston, Rice said: "We had to shut the club yesterday because there’s been a bug running through the club. Holty missed out last weekend because of the bug and it’s spread.