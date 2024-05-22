Hibs season in review - were there ANY highs amid the multiple lows?

Try to remember the good times. What do you mean, you can’t recall any of those golden moments? There must surely have been some.

Look, no-one is pretending that Hibs – the players, multiple managers and the people responsible for hiring and firing gaffers at such a relentless clip – performed in an acceptable manner over the course of season 2023-24. If you wanted to develop a theme to tell the story of this annus horribilis, it would be pitched somewhere between mildly uninspiring and downright infuriating.

But there were highs amid the lows. To pretend otherwise would be to paint a very bleak picture of events. And suggest that there is no way back from the current slump in form.

With one eye on the summer rebuild and in full acknowledgement that none of the summits scaled made up for repeatedly plunging into the abyss, let’s take a look at the key moments – mostly misery occasionally offset by a few fleeting interludes of joy – in a campaign that never got going. A dozen memorable days. Including a few that we’d all like to forget …

1 . Hibernian 3 FC Luzern 1 – August 10, 2023 You could pick the second leg in Switzerland. But this was a proper European glory night for Hibs at Easter Road, setting them on their way to a 5-3 aggregate win – and a Europa Conference League date with Aston Villa. The performance here promised so much. Joe Newell in his pomp, Dylan Vente and Adam Le Fondre combining well in attack, the home side attacking from all angles. Yep, the new season was only a couple of weeks old, but things were looking peachy for Lee Johnson's men …

2 . Hibernian 2 Livingston 3 – August 26, 2023 Johnson's final game as manager, as his boys stumbled to a third straight Scottish Premiership defeat, leaving themselves rooted to the foot of the table with zero points. The midweek scudding by Villa, who ran out 5-0 winners at Easter Road, probably played some part in this game just a few weeks later. But Johnson was already under pressure. And the performance here ended his tenure; he was gone the next day.

3 . Aberdeen 0 Hibernian 2 – September 3, 2023 Under the leadership of interim boss David Gray, Hibs definitely enjoyed something of a new manager bounce. The Scottish Cup-winning captain kept things simple, lifted spirits – and was rewarded with a victory courtesy of late goals from Christian Doidge and Adam Le Fondre. Maybe things weren't so bad, after all, eh?