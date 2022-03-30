A message on the club’s website read: “We all take our own paths to follow our passion, Hibernian FC. We’re always there. Together. All roads lead to Easter Road.”

The Capital club is aiming to pay back fans for their dedication and support, ‘during what has been a difficult financial climate over last couple of years’.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs' tagline for the campaign is 'All roads lead to Easter Road'

Hibs have frozen season ticket prices at the 2021/22 early bird levels and have included a number of additional benefits for fans.

Club chiefs are encouraging supporters to renew before the early-bird deadline of Tuesday May 31 2022 to take advantage of a string of add-ons such as free admission to a pre-season friendly, access to an open training session, ten per cent discount on matchday hospitality, Easter Road venue hire, and the food and drink kiosks.

Singing section and Hibs All In

A new initiative dubbed ‘Hibs All In’ that fans can add on top of their season ticket offers the chance to sign up for a year’s subscription to the quarterly HQ magazine and gain access to an autograph event with next season’s squad.

Supporters keen to sit with the ‘singing section’ are asked to purchase season tickets in Section 45 of the East Stand, with the core groups currently holding tickets for rows AA and BB of the section.

Prices

Hibs season-ticket prices Ticket type Gold Silver Bronze FF Executive FF Family Adult £420 £385 £365 £475 £385

Senior

£255

£195

£185

£255

£195

Student

£255

£195

£185

£255

£195

Under-18

£160

£140

£130

£180

£125

Under-13

£105

£ 85

£ 75

£145

£ 50

Message from the editor