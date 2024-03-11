Hibs take stand against 'sectarianism and pyrotechnics' among visiting fans
Hibs are reducing away allocations at Easter Road in a bid to clamp down on “pyrotechnics, sectarianism and objects being thrown onto the field of play”. But it is understood that the Edinburgh derby will remain unaffected by the clampdown.
Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarterfinal loss to Rangers at Easter Road was accompanied by sectarian singing from the away supporters. Hibs shareholders raised the issue at the recent AGM – and urged the board to consider banning away fans who persistently offend.
While admitting that their own travelling support have caused issues for host clubs in recent weeks, in a statement released tonight, the club signalled their intent to take action, declaring: “Hibernian FC condemns the abhorrent behaviour and chanting by some supporters in Scottish football. Over recent years supporters’ unacceptable conduct has become rife in Scotland whether that be through the use of pyrotechnics, sectarianism, objects being thrown onto the field of play or through other actions. This is simply not good enough.
“Understanding that the behaviour of certain sections of Hibernian FC’s own support has not been good enough at times this season, the club has been taking the strongest possible action against those who behave in an unacceptable manner, working with Police Scotland and colleagues at other clubs. Hibernian FC now implores other clubs to act in a similar fashion and the governing bodies to take serious consideration into the issues to ensure Scottish football is safe and welcoming for all.
“Following fan behaviour and chanting from opposing teams this season, the club’s Board of Directors will be reducing the away allocation at Easter Road moving forward, alongside taking further actions. Football is a sport for all, and stadiums should be a place where families and friends can come together to support their team. Hibernian FC prides itself on being a club for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, colour, gender, religion, creed, and sexual orientation. Everyone should be able to feel safe and comfortable attending a football match.”