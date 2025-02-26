Hibs secure sweet revenge over Dundee United - ratings as sub Bowie wins it late

Hibs delivered some sweet, sweet payback to a distraught Dundee United on a night of high drama at Tannadice, as Kieron Bowie climbed off the bench to score an injury-time winner that saw David Gray’s men climb to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership. At a venue where they’d lost TWO goals in time added on to suffer a heartbreaking loss on their previous limit, against opponents who had scored an injury-time equalise on their most recent visit to Easter Road, redemption felt especially sweet for the visitors.

A deflected early goal from Ross Graham, the defender’s volley diverting past Jordan Smith via the body of Jack Iredale, put United ahead with just six minutes on the clock. But Myko Kuharevich’s first goal since November, a thumping header from a Nicky Cadden corner, gave Hibs a deserved equaliser just before the half-hour mark.

And, after a five-minute VAR check ruled out a second goal for United, substitute Bowie netted his second Hibs goal with a thumping left-footed strike. There was still time for Junior Hoilett to bag a third in the final of NINE minutes added on.

Gray’s men, in their all-white kit, started by far the stronger of the two sides, creating chances and putting the home defence under constant pressure. Naturally, they then promptly fell behind, a Rocky Bushiri clearing header falling to Graham – who showed great composure to take the ball on his chest and rifle in a shot that deflected off Iredale and beyond the helpless Jordan Smith.

The equaliser followed just 12 minutes later, the visitors rewarded for their persistence and threat as Cadden’s delivery from the right corner flag found Kuharevich flying in unmarked at the back post. The Ukrainian striker’s downward header gave home goalie Jack Walton absolutely no chance.

United started the second half in direct and dominant fashion, the barrage of balls into the Hibs box appearing to pay off when Sam Dalby nodded home Ryan Strain’s free-kick to put the home side into a 2-1 lead after 62 minutes. But a five-minute VAR check – which also covered an offside claim - saw the goal ruled out for handball.

It took until the 91st minute for the winner to come. A beautiful slipped pass from Triantis – and a killer strike by Bowie, whose value to the club is becoming more apparent with every outing. Leaving Junior to wrap up the points as he timed his run to beat the offside and latch on to Dwight Gayle’s through ball.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6/10 Beaten by a wild deflection for the opener. Stood up well enough to second-half barrage, with a little help from VAR.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6/10 Had to withstand a sustained onslaught from United in the second half, especially. Stood firm.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 Showed impressive recovery pace more than once. Often had to play at full stretch.