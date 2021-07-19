Hibs sell out provisional ticket capacity for Europa Conference League opener
Hibs have sold out their initial batch of 2,000 tickets for Thursday’s season opener against Santa Coloma in Europa Conference League qualifying.
The briefs went on sale at 3pm and within 45 minutes the club had announced on Twitter that they had all been snapped up by fans eager to return to Easter Road.
The club are still in discussions with city and government officials to increase the capacity for the second round tie. Aberdeen have been granted permission to have 5,665 in attendance for their encounter with BK Hacken, while 9,000 Celtic fans are allowed into Celtic Park for tomorrow’s Champions League qualifier with Midtjylland.
Instead of waiting for confirmation and then putting all tickets on sale, the club decided to give some supporters the opportunity to guarantee their place early.
Jack Ross’ men play their first game of the campaign against the Andorran side. They’ll meet either Gżira United or HNK Rijeka in the next round.