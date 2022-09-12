Hibs send centre-back on loan to Scottish Championship side - but have recall option
Hibs defender Kyle McClelland has joined Cove Rangers on a season-long loan, the Easter Road side has announced.
The 20-year-old centre-back, who has made four appearances for Hibs since joining as a free agent in June, will spend the rest of the 2022/23 campaign honing his skills under Toonsers boss Jim McIntyre, who took the reins at the Balmoral Stadium in June.
Hibs have included a recall option in the deal, allowing them to bring McClelland back to the Capital in January if they wish.
The ex-Rangers youngster becomes the eleventh Hibee currently out on loan, along with João Baldé, Stevie Bradley, Jack Brydon, Tom Carter, Allan Delferrière, Christian Doidge, Runar Hauge, Emmanuel Johnson, Dan MacKay, and Dylan Tait.
It is McClelland’s second loan deal in the SPFL, having spent time with Falkirk in League One during the 2020/21 season while he was attached to Rangers.
Cove currently sit second bottom of the second tier, having won just one of their opening six league matches.