Hibs send tenth player out on loan as Oscar MacIntyre joins League One side

Hibs have sent a tenth player out on loan with young left-back Oscar MacIntyre linking up with former Easter Road midfielder Marvin Bartley at Queen of the South.

The 18-year-old has penned a season-long loan deal but the arrangement will be reviewed during the January transfer window. MacIntyre joins fellow Hibs defender Kyle McClelland at Palmerston and potentially goalkeeper Murray Johnson, who did join the Doonhamers on loan before being recalled following injury to Jojo Wollacott.

MacIntyre, whose brother Jacob is also on Hibs’ books and was on the bench against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, has made three senior appearances for the Capital club but hasn’t been involved with the senior squad for a competitive fixture this campaign. He has, however, played the full 90 minutes in both SPFL Trust Trophy matches against Formartine United and Brechin City and was in the matchday squad for ten first-team games last term, although he was an unused substitute for most of them.

His versatility could see him utilised further forward either as a wingback or in left midfield for Bartley’s side while he could also fill in at centre-back, having played there in the SPFL Trust Trophy games, but he will get further experience of senior first-team football with the League One side.