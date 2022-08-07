Hibs send warning to fans after post-goal pitch invasion and objects thrown at Hearts players

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Cochrane is targeted by objects thrown from the Hibs supporters

Several fan ran onto the pitch to celebrate Martin Boyle’s injury-time equaliser while the game was held up on more than one occasion after smoke bombs were thrown onto the pitch.

Hearts defender Alex Cochrane was also targeted by sections of the home support as he prepared to take a throw-in, with pictures showing items including chips raining down on him while manager Robbie Neilson, speaking after the game, said a lighter had been aimed at the 22-year-old, adding: “It’s not good enough at all. Not good enough.

"We need that stamped out of Scottish football in any ground. I’m sure the authorities will come down heavy on it because you can’t have people coming to their work and getting hit with things like that.

“I think it’s got to come from the clubs and the SFA. It’s not acceptable. I don’t want the focus to be on that, it is all about the football, but you can’t have that.”

A statement issued by the Easter Road side in the aftermath of the match read: “Hibernian FC is aware of alleged incidents where objects appeared to have been thrown towards Hearts players, pyros being thrown, and pitch incursions.

"These incidents will be reviewed again on the stadium CCTV and if an incident can be detected and someone identified appropriate action will be taken by the club.

"The club understands the passion that an Edinburgh Derby brings, and believes it has some of the best supporters in Scotland, but remains committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials and supporters.”

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said after the game: “It's very difficult for me to comment on individual circumstances but what I would say is that that passion is there.

"I can feel it and the players can feel the passion from the sidelines, and fans need to be allowed to express their opinion as much as possible.

“We don’t want them to overstep the mark.