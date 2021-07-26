Hibs set to announce former Norwich City man as new chief executive

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon, right, with former chief executive Leeann Dempster. Picture: SNS

The former Norwich City CEO Ben Kensell left the Canaries last month in search of a new challenge and after discussions has agreed to take up the reins at Easter Road. The move is set to be confirmed by the club in the next 24 hours.

Hibs have been on the hunt for a new chief executive to work under chairman Ron Gordon since Leeann Dempster left the role in last November after six years in Leith.

Gordon, a Peru-born, American-based businessman, is unable to live in Scotland all-year round and requires someone to oversee the day-to-day running of the football club.

Kensell initially joined Norwich City in their commercial department having also worked for both Arsenal and Charlton Athletic in similar roles. He moved up to the role of chief operating officer in September 2018.

