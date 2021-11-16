Hibs set to appoint Steve Kean to lead academy

Steve Kean, pictured during a spell as Melbourne Victory interim coach earlier this year, is taking a lead role at the Hibs Training Centre

The experienced Scottish coach, who will be unveiled today, has been identified by chief executive Ben Kensell as the man he wants to revamp the player pathway at Easter Road and ensure more youngsters are equipped to come through the ranks and challenge for a place in the first-team.

Kean began his career as a winger at Celtic but became better known as a coach – working as an assistant at Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry and Blackburn before taking the reins at Ewood Park as manager.

Since then, he’s had spells in Brunei, Crete and Australia, coaching Melbourne Victory in the A League earlier this year, while also contributing to the Scottish FA’s coach education programme.

Kean’s arrival is part of a behind-the-scenes reshuffle at the club’s East Mains training base with owner Ron Gordon and new CEO Kensell putting their own mark on the club.

Kensell revealed on the hibs.net fans podcast that a “senior, credible and quite experienced candidate” would be appointed this week.

He has been working on improving the club structure following the departure of sporting director Graeme Mathie at the end of September.

“There will be some changes,” he said on the podcast, explaining that the primary focus for head coach Jack Ross will remain focused on first-team results.

“We believe we have young players who can come through into, potentially, the first-team environment in years to come.

“What we want to do is have a system and structure that allows that to happen and to allow it to be successful.”

