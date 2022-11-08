The Club Benefits Programme, part of a wider deal between world football’s governing body and the European Club Association, reimburses clubs who have players involved in the tournament. Established ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the programme was extended in 2015 to cover the 2018 competition in Russia, and this year’s edition in Qatar.

According to FIFA’s own information, clubs stand to make around US$10,000 (around £8714 at the time of writing) per player for each day the individual remains with their national team at the World Cup – including the official preparation period which starts on November 10 – and up to the day after their final match. Players from teams that reach the final can expect an approximate maximum payout of £322,400 per player from tournament involvement alone.

FIFA is not only rewarding the clubs sending players to the World Cup but all the clubs players were registered with in the two years prior to the competition, taking in competition qualifying. This means that not only do Hibs earn compensation from Martin Boyle’s involvement with Australia but they will also bank the same amount for Jackson Irvine, who spent the second half of the 2020/21 season at Easter Road on a short-term deal and played 21 times, scoring once.

Hibs are in line for a windfall of up to £400,000 as a result of Boyle and Irvine’s inclusion in the Socceroos squad and could make more if Graham Arnold’s side progress to the knockout rounds.