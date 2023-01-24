Hibs set to reject seven-figure offer for Kevin Nisbet from English Championship side

Milwall tabled a bid of £1 million on Tuesday evening plus add-ons for the Scotland striker, who still has 18 months left to run on his contract at Easter Road.

It is believed the offer falls below Hibs’ valuation of the player, who has scored seven goals in seven appearances following his return to the team after a knee injury sustained last season put him out for most of 2022. It remains to be seen whether the English Championship side will make an improved offer though Hibs are not keen to see Nisbet exit midway through the current campaign.

The player has been a hit in Leith since his move from Dunfermline Athletic in the 2020 summer transfer window. He’s netted 34 times in 88 appearances in all competitions.

He was previously the subject of a bid from Birmingham City in the 2021 January window. After the transfer offer was rejected Nisbet put in a transfer request but remained a Hibs player.

Losing Nisbet this window would be a significant blow for the Hibs side and manager Lee Johnson. The forward was responsible for the last four points won by the Capital club, netting a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Motherwell and then a double, including an injury-time equaliser, in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

Celtic have also been linked with the 25-year-old with back-up striker Giorgos Giakoumakis potentially leaving Glasgow before next Tuesday’s deadline.

