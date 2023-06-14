Hibs defender Marijan Čabraja is set to leave Easter Road and return to his native Croatia after just one season in Edinburgh. NK Rijeka, who knocked Hibs out of the Europa Conference League qualifiers in August 2021, are understood to be favourites for his signature.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal last summer as Lee Johnson moved to bring in another option at left-back to compete with stalwart Lewis Stevenson, but Čabraja’s father Frano passed away suddenly not long after the former Croatian youth internationalist had moved to Scotland.

He came off the bench as a first-half substitute as Hibs drew 2-2 with Rangers just days after the funeral, revealing some weeks later that there had never been any doubt he would face the Ibrox side after a heart-to-heart chat with his brother.

Marijan Čabraja is set to leave Hibs for a return to Croatia

“He told me our father would want me to play,” Čabraja said. "I texted the gaffer on Friday [before the game] to say I was flying back to Edinburgh and was ready if he needed me. It wasn't a hard decision.”

Čabraja made 26 appearances in all competitions and his impending departure leaves Hibs with Stevenson and academy graduate Oscar MacIntyre, who turns 19 in December, as left-sided full-back options. While the teenager has had some gametime and involvement with the first-team squad, it remains to be seen if Johnson moves to bring in another defender who can cover the position.