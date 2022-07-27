Hibs set to send January transfer window signing out on loan

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are keen to get him regularly playing time and believe he can find it with the League of Ireland side, who currently sit second in the table seven points behind Shamrock Rovers in the title race. It is believed the loan deal will only run until the end of the current League of Ireland season, which is due to finish in November.

The 20-year-old signed for the Hibees in the January transfer window, arriving shortly after fellow countryman Elias Melkersen, but has struggled for a place in the first-team so far. He has played just three times, twice from the substitutes bench in the league last season before starting in the ill-fated Premier Sports Cup clash with Falkirk earlier this month.

Meanwhile, chairman Ron Gordon has teased the findings of the Deloitte review into Scottish football, commissioned by five clubs including Hibs and Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

The American-based businessman believes the report should bring a certain sense of excitement as they look to grow Scottish football as a whole over the next half-decade.

"It's a simple plan. It has five building blocks and it's probably got a three to five year horizon with the goal of essentially almost doubling the revenue that comes into the league and is distributed to the clubs,” he told our sister paper The Scotsman.

"Underlying this whole thing about growing the league is the fact that we'll create stronger clubs with a better product, better teams, that hopefully can go deeper in Europe.”

