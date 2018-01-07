Hibs set to sign Darmstadt striker Jamie Maclaren on loan

Hibs are set to complete the loan signing of Australian international striker Jamie Maclaren from German club Darmstadt 98.

Maclaren, 24, is reported to have agreed terms with the Easter Road club and providing all medical checks go as expected, he will join on a six-month loan deal.

The five-times capped forward is desperate for first-team football as he wants to force his way into the Australia squad for this summer’s World Cup. He has only featured seven times for the Bundesliga II outfit since joining them from Brisbane Roar in his homeland last July.

Maclaren did hold signing talks with Hearts, but has opted to join Neil Lennon’s men and will join up with his new team-mates in Portugal next week for a training camp if all the formalities are tied up.

Darmstadt manager Dirk Schuster confirmed that Maclaren is expected to seal the move to Hibs. “Jamie has agreed a deal with Hibernian,” Schuster told German newspaper Bild. “I hope this turns out to be a good move for him and that he can draw attention to himself for the World Cup. Hopefully he will help Australia in the summer and then come to back us a better player.”

Melbourne-born Maclaren started his career in England with Blackburn Rovers before moving back to his homeland with Perth Glory in 2013. He then joined Brisbane, where he scored 40 goals in 53 appearances before quitting the A-League to join Darmstadt.

He is a former Scotland Under-19 international, qualifying through his Scots-born father, Donald. However, he was also courted by Australia and played for their under-20 and under-23 teams. In 2016 he pledged his future to the Socceroos and won his first full cap in May of that year.

Maclaren is a penalty-box striker and is known for his movement, finishing and hard work. He will bolster a Hibs strikeforce that head coach Lennon has been keen to reinforce during this transfer window. With Deivydas Matulevicius likely to leave this month, Maclaren will vie with Anthony Stokes, Oli Shaw and Simon Murray for a place in the Hibs attack.