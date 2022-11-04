Alan Maybury’s side will make the short trip to Easter Road during the break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday December 8 for a 7pm kick-off. The two clubs announced in July that they were joining forces for an initial five-year alliance, with a focus on enhancing youth development and community work, and an annual friendly match between the two sides was confirmed as part of the tie-up.

The Evening News understands that tentative plans for a friendly between the two teams to mark the Citizens’ return to Meadowbank had to be shelved when the revamped venue’s reopening was delayed during the early part of the summer.

FC Edinburgh returned to the London Road venue earlier this year after a five-year absence, during which they ground-shared with Lowland League side Spartans at Ainslie Park. As part of the partnership between the two clubs, Hibs Women play their home matches at Meadowbank, although they will take on SWPL1 rivals Hearts in the new Capital Cup match at Easter Road on November 27. A day earlier, Hibs will host English Championship side Middlesbrough in a friendly match on November 26.

The Capital club has also confirmed that, at the FC Edinburgh friendly, Section 18 of the Famous Five Stand will be open for the fans’ singing section after successful trials during the UEFA Youth League games against Molde and Nantes. Tickets for the friendly with Edinburgh have been priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children under the age of 13, concessions, and season ticket-holders.