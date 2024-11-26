A number of key Hibs topics were on the agenda during the discussions.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fan-led Hibs shareholder group, Hibernian Supporters, have revealed some details behind a meeting with club CEO Ben Kensell.

Amid poor form on the park that has the team bottom of the Premiership ahead of Tuesday’s game with Aberdeen, some supporters have started to turn their fury behind the scenes to figures like Kensell. The latter met with the supporter shareholder group last week, who own around 7% of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some notes of conversations have been kept behind closed doors but topics discussed included the recent statement from the board that backed David Gray as head coach. The group have confirmed more regular dialogue will be had with the Hibs chief going forward but Kensell has agreed to look at ways everyone can come together in unity to drive the club forward.

A statement reads: “We can confirm four Hibernian Supporters directors met with club CEO Ben Kensell on Friday afternoon to discuss a range of topics raised by our members in recent weeks.

“During the meeting we discussed a number of club matters, including board’s recent statement, the apparent disconnect between supporters and the club and the ongoing relationship with Bill Foley and Black Knight Football.

“We also passed on many of the concerns shared with us in recent weeks by our members, and we thank everyone once again for taking the time to get in touch with us. As significant shareholders, we are committed to doing all we can to support the fortunes of the club on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of our members believe there is currently a gap between the support base and the decision makers at the club, and we have reaffirmed our commitment to bridge that gap in any way we can.

“Ben has agreed to look at ways in which shareholders, supporters’ groups, fans and other recognised bodies associated with Hibernian FC can work more closely together in order to drive the club forward in a positive way – and we have outlined our commitment and readiness to support with this.

“While naturally there are a number of matters which cannot be discussed due to confidentiality, we remain positive that improved ongoing dialogue between supporters and the club can create a more cohesive feeling around Hibernian FC in the short, medium and long-term.

“We have agreed to meet with Ben – and other members of the board – more regularly in the coming weeks in order to kickstart a new period of dialogue.”