Hibs: Shaun Maloney offers positive update and timeframe for return for injured trio

The Easter Road boss hopes to have Harry Clarke, Kyle Magennis, and Paul McGinn back in training after the international break, with Clarke and McGinn slightly ahead of Magennis in terms of a return to action.

Revealing that Magennis had been on the verge of inclusion in the squad until he picked up a knock in a training game, Maloney said: “Kyle had a setback in the B-team game. He suffered a knock to his knee and it’s taken a little bit of time to settle down so he can start the rehab process.

“I'm really hopeful that he can come back within two or three weeks of the international break because what I saw of him in training, I really liked.

Shaun Maloney's injury crisis at Hibs looks to be easing

"It's hard because he was so close and before the B-team game, I was definitely ready to put him in the squad.

"To then have that setback can be hard mentally but we look forward to having Kyle back. Even what I saw when I analysed the team before coming here, he stood out as a really strong runner from midfield with a big goal threat, and that’s certainly something we've missed from that area of the pitch.

"He was so close though. The B-team game was so he could get match minutes and I really wanted him in the squad for the Livingston game [on January 29] but unfortunately that knock set him back and it’s taken him a while to get to a place where he can get back on the pitch and start his rehab.”

Speaking on Clarke, who is yet to kick a ball for Hibs following his 18-month loan signing from Arsenal in January, Maloney said: “I think with Harry, he'll join us after the international break, and he will be back in full training.

"It will then take a couple of weeks for him to re-integrate and be able to actually pull on a Hibs strip in a competitive game.

"Paul McGinn will be around about the same.”

Message from the editor