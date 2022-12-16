An early goal from Ryan Porteous was cancelled out by Fashion Sakala but Nisbet restored the visitors’ lead less than a minute after the Zambian internationalist had restored parity. Hibs went in at the break 2-1 up and the anger in the home stands was palpable.

But two goals in five minutes around the hour-mark from Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos turned the game on its head with Lee Johnson’s side barely laying a glove on Michael Beale’s side in the second period and speaking afterwards, Nisbet said he was happy to be back playing but the end result left a bitter taste.

"It was great to grab a goal. I came into the game full of confidence; I kind of knew I'd score – I've got a good record here. It's great to be back on the park, and get some good minutes under my belt but obviously disappointed with the result. I've been out for a long time so it was good to get 80 minutes in the legs.”

Kevin Nisbet's return to competitive action - and a first league goal in nearly 12 months - was one bright spot for Hibs

Nisbet felt Hibs performed well in the first half but said they neglected to deal with Rangers cranking up the pressure in the early part of the second 45 minutes and ultimately paid the price.

“When you come to a place like Ibrox the first 15 minutes of the second half are so important. We didn't ride that storm and ended up losing 3-2. We need to analyse what went wrong, look at the goals, and see what we can rectify,” he continued.

"I think it's one that got away from us. That's certainly been the story of the last few years for me personally coming here. We were so close to getting a result and it just didn't happen for us but I thought it was a better performance. In games like this it's fine lines.