Hibs should forget the cup final for now, says former boss Alan Stubbs
Former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs has warned the Easter Road side to sort out their league form and forget about the Premier Sports Cup final for now.
Hibs face Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers on league duty at Easter Road tomorrow night.
Stubbs believes the 3-1 semi-final victory over the Glasgow side at Hampden will give them belief, but he cites the win over St Johnstone at the weekend as more significant.
Hibs came from behind to end a five-game cinch Premiership losing streak and Stubbs insists it can be the catalyst that turns their season round after falling off the pace over the last month or so.
It’s something he thinks Ross needs to do in order for Hibs to go into next month’s cup final against Celtic in a better frame of mind.
“I think he’s done a decent job,” Stubbs told Sky Sports. “Before that win in the semi final, their league form was struggling a bit.
“They’d gone five league games without a win so I think the win against St Johnstone at the weekend was a huge turning point in the season for them.
“They’ll go into the game tomorrow certainly buoyed by the result in the semi-final, there’s no doubt about that.
“But right now their main focus is getting themselves further up the league because there’s no doubt that they are better than what their position is.
“Actions speak louder than words. Now they need to build a run of games and confidence to be ready for the clash in the final against Celtic in December.”