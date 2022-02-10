Hibs 'should have had penalty against Rangers,' says Shaun Maloney

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 01: Alfredo Morelos in action for Rangers during a Cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road, on December 01, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

James Tavernier opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Paul McGinn was adjudged to have fouled Ryan Kent in the box before Alfredo Morelos made it two shortly before the hour mark.

Despite the defeat Maloney still saw enough positives from his team while also highlighting what they need to work on.

Speaking after the game, the Easter Road boss said: “Rangers were probably the better side for long parts but there were some parts I really have to give our players credit for.

“Going 1-0 down really early, we regrouped defensively. We didn’t give up too many really big chances.

“The chances we created, and it sounds like I’m saying this a fair bit at the moment, but it does change the dynamic of the game if we take them.”

Hibs’ penalty shout came when Calvin Bassey challenged Ryan Porteous following a corner but the Gers defender won the free kick and Maloney felt it was a big call by referee Nick Walsh.

“The penalty was a big decision,” he continued. "That would have changed the dynamic, too. But that’s done. At the time, I couldn’t quite see it but looking back, it’s quite clear it was a penalty.

“I know it’s difficult for referees with no VAR – mistakes can happen, but it was a clear penalty for me.”

Maloney also praised the performance of Sylvester Jasper, who replaced McGinn after the defender picked up a knock, and Lewis Stevenson who was deployed in midfield.

“It was a really positive performance from him, so definitely something to build on. I still think him and Demetri [Mitchell] on either side can give us something we have maybe lacked, that sort of speed and one-v-one action. Hopefully those two, and particularly Demetri, we can get as many minutes as possible to get their condition up.

“I thought Lewis did very well considering he hadn't played there for quite a while. We have to look at it as an option with Kyle Magennis and Joe Newell out.

"I can't speak highly enough of him in terms of what he has given me almost as a second captain since Paul's been injured.”

