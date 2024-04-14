Hibs 'should have lost' against Motherwell as Hearts Premiership rivals send title warning
‘I did’ - Kettlewell
Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell thought his side had snatched a late winner against Hibs. Shane Blaney equalised with what appeared to be the last action of the game - until former Hibees striker Oli Shaw sent an effort inches wide at the death.
“I did think we had won it,” Kettlewell said post-match. “Probably no surprise to myself or anybody else that, because we’ve been renowned for playing until the very last whistle.
“We want to be ahead, but we get the rally. We had four strikers and two other attackers on the pitch, so it was all-out attack. We tried to get the ball into their penalty box and see if something (would) fall for us.
“If I’m being brutally honest, there was no real great flow to the game from either side, the conditions were really challenging, even 10-yard passes, the wind was taking the ball away. But it got to that point where you have to throw caution to the wind and try to get the ball forward and put Hibs under pressure.”
Rodgers sends title warning
Brendan Rodgers issued a battle cry following Celtic’s 3-0 win over St Mirren - insisting the Hoops “come alive” during the run-in. His side moved three points clear at the top of the Premiership.
"This is where Celtic comes alive, as a club and as a team,” Rodgers said post-match. “Five games to go, Hampden semi-final next weekend, this is the part of the season I am very excited about.
"There is still a long way to go but we are in a fantastic position. This is where Celtic comes alive, as a club and as a team.
