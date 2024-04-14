Hibs manager Nick Montgomery.

A round-up of your latest Hearts and Hibs headlines after another enthralling day in the Premiership.

‘I did’ - Kettlewell

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell thought his side had snatched a late winner against Hibs. Shane Blaney equalised with what appeared to be the last action of the game - until former Hibees striker Oli Shaw sent an effort inches wide at the death.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did think we had won it,” Kettlewell said post-match. “Probably no surprise to myself or anybody else that, because we’ve been renowned for playing until the very last whistle.

“We want to be ahead, but we get the rally. We had four strikers and two other attackers on the pitch, so it was all-out attack. We tried to get the ball into their penalty box and see if something (would) fall for us.

“If I’m being brutally honest, there was no real great flow to the game from either side, the conditions were really challenging, even 10-yard passes, the wind was taking the ball away. But it got to that point where you have to throw caution to the wind and try to get the ball forward and put Hibs under pressure.”

Rodgers sends title warning

Brendan Rodgers issued a battle cry following Celtic’s 3-0 win over St Mirren - insisting the Hoops “come alive” during the run-in. His side moved three points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is where Celtic comes alive, as a club and as a team,” Rodgers said post-match. “Five games to go, Hampden semi-final next weekend, this is the part of the season I am very excited about.

"There is still a long way to go but we are in a fantastic position. This is where Celtic comes alive, as a club and as a team.