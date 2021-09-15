Hibs 'should have signed striker' say fans in overwhelming response to supporter survey

Christian Doidge is likely to be out until the new year

Nearly 87 per cent of supporters who responded to the Evening News’ Hibs fan survey agreed that another striker should have been signed to help offset the Welshman’s absence.

Just over 13 per cent reckon that there are enough goals in the team as things stand.

Doidge had scored two goals in his first two Scottish Premiership matches before an Achilles tendon injury ruled him out until at least Christmas. All in all he has hit 33 goals and ten assists in 91 games for Hibs and his absence so early in the campaign forced the Easter Road side into signing James Scott on loan from Hull City to help plug the gap up front.

Hibs fans overwhelmingly believe another striker should have been signed in the summer transfer window

But despite having Scott – who is yet to break his duck in green and white – as well as Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet, and Kyle Magennis who have all chipped in with goals so far this term, supporters overwhelmingly feel the club could do with another body in attack.

However, when asked where the club needs to strengthen in January, slightly more fans suggested central defence was in more need of work than the forward line.

The survey results recorded 72.1 per cent of supporters wanting more bodies in the backline while 71.7 per cent felt the priority was the final third of the pitch. The third-most important position for strengthening was full-back, with 35.2 per cent of supporters requesting reinforcements in that area.

