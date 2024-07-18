Hibs shuffle keepers as clear-out continues - and new target emerges

Packing up to leave - Wollacott is on his way to Crawley Town. | SNS Group

International goalie calls time on stop-start Easter Road adventure

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gray’s overhaul of the Hibs squad is continuing with the news that Jojo Wollacott is to leave the club – making room for the imminent arrival of English goalie Jordan Smith to compete for game time at Easter Road. Wollacott’s departure was confirmed today, with the Ghana international heading to Crawley Town on a permanent transfer.

Wollacott signed a three-year deal when he was recruited by then-manager Lee Johnson last summer, the former Charlton goalie expected to become Hibs No. 1 after the club paid an undisclosed fee for his services. But a thigh injury in his very first appearance, a Europa Conference League qualifier against Inter Club D’Escaldes, saw Wollacott replaced between the sticks by former Scotland great David Marshall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite stepping into the firing line for Marshall at different stages of the season, with the veteran picking up a couple of niggles before announcing his retirement in the summer, Wollacott’s stop-start attempts to nail down the No. 1 spot never really convinced. That fact was underlined when new gaffer Gray made former England Under-21 goalkeeper Josef Bursik his first signing during the close season.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay, announcing the Wollacott deal today, said: “First of all I would like to thank Jojo for his efforts during his time with us. Unfortunately, we couldn’t guarantee Jojo as much game time as he would like, we agreed it was best for him to continue his career down south, in a league that he knows well. Everyone at the club wishes Jojo the best of luck for the future.”

Hibs are understood to be interested, meanwhile, in recruiting experienced goalkeeper Smith, formerly of Nottingham Forest and most recently Stockport but now a free agent, to provide back-up and competition to Bursik. Mackay is busy trying to trim an over-sized squad, with Ewan Henderson’s departure yesterday – in a six-figure sale to Belgian club K Beerschot VA – expected to be far from the last player to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as expecting a serious bid for £2.5 million-rated winger Elie Youan, the club are seeking suitors for central defender Riley Harbottle and midfielder Nohan Kenneh, among others. With Fulham and Scotland Under-21 forward Kieron Bowie still being monitored as a potential – and partial – solution to the club’s striker shortage, Hibs are also likely to send a number of young players out on loan in the coming weeks.