Hibs sign attacker with experience of Bundesliga, La Liga and English Championship

The 21-year-old arrives with experience of having played in the Bundesliga with Schalke as well as the Spanish top flight with Real Mallorca.

Born in California in the United States, Hoppe has represented his country on eight occasions, scoring once against Jamaica in a Gold Cup match in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has German ancestry through his father and became the first American to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga when he put three past Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 4-0 win in January 2021.

Matthew Hoppe in action for the United States against Colombia during an international friendly. Picture: Getty

The player’s deal to Hibs was confirmed at half-time of his new club’s cinch Premiership match with Ross County in the Highlands. His arrival was particularly timely after Kevin Nisbet was forced off during the first 45 minutes in Dingwall due to what appeared to be a hamstring complaint.

With Hibs already missing the services of Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych due to injury, Hoppe will add some much-needed versatility to the Easter Road attack for the remainder of the campaign.

“We’re delighted to add Matthew to the group as he’s someone that’ll add extra quality in the final third,” said manager Lee Johnson.

“He’s a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front-line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga.

“We look forward to working with him and welcome him to the club.”

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad