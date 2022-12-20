The 29-year-old has a wealth of experience playing for Altay S.K Women in the Turkish Women’s Super League for the first half of the season. The winger has also played in England, being part of the Arsenal set up that won the WSL in 2011 and 2012 as well as spending time at London City Lionesses and London Bees. Nunn had been a target for Hibs for almost two years with manager Dean Gibson delighted to finally get his player.

“I’m really excited to add Brooke to the group on a contract that is for the longer term”, he said. “We are building something that will hopefully turn out to be special. We have been after Brooke for a while now. I tried to sign her back at the start of 2021 and finally, after almost two years we have got her!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signing comes less than a week after the club announced the double departure of Eleni Giannou and Krystyna Freda by mutual consent. With the winter break now underway, Nunn won’t be making her debut until at least the new year with the team’s next game taking place in the Scottish Cup at home to Edinburgh rivals Spartans.

Sitting 5th in the SWPL1, poor finishing has cost Hibs multiple times this season, notably in the 1-1 draw against Hearts at Easter Road. Gibson will be hoping Nunn can help solve that problem and propel the team further up the table.

“We have said for a number of months we need to improve in the final third and hopefully Brooke can add that little bit we have been missing,” added the manager stated. “She’s technically very good, but also explosive. She also comes very a great deal of experience which again is something we were keen to add to the group. Brooke will add to an already talented attacking group of players we have in Crystal, Eilidh, Kirsty, Nor and Rosie at the top end of the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs will be welcoming a new player