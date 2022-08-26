Hibs sign Ryan Schofield but face anxious wait to learn if goalkeeper can join squad for St Mirren trip

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has signed on loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign and will provide cover and depth for Lee Johnson’s side following injury to backup ‘keeper Kevin Dabrowski.

The Polish shot-stopper damaged ligaments in his shoulder during a training-ground incident and has been ruled out for at least two months, adding to the club’s injury concerns.

With third-choice goalkeeper Murray Johnson on loan at Airdrieonians, Hibs stepped up the search for a new goalie ahead of Saturday’s trip to Paisley.

It remains to be seen if clearance will be received in time for the Englishman to be named in the matchday squad.

Schofield joined his boyhood team in 2008 and has been with them ever since, making 35 appearances to date since his debut in October 2019.

He has also spent time on loan at FC United of Manchester, AFC Telford United, and most recently Livingston, whom he joined in January 2020.

Schofield is a former England youth international, being capped at under-18, under-19, and under-20 level, being part of the squad that won the Toulon Tournament in 2017.

Welcoming the addition of Schofield, Johnson said: "After Kevin's injury, it was important that we brought in another good young 'keeper to add extra competition in the goalkeeping area.