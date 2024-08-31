Hibs skipper telling no 'white lies' as he delivers rallying cry

Newell will lead the team out at Rugby Park tomorrow. | SNS Group

Newell’s confidence rooted in reality despite early struggles

Hibs captain Joe Newell insists he’s not just paying lip service to desperate fans by publicly declaring his belief in the current squad. And the midfielder says he’s “confident” that David Gray’s men will turn things around before long.

Hibs head to Rugby Park tomorrow desperately in need of a result before the international break. The skipper, aware of the need for a quick recovery after a horrific start to the Scottish Premiership season and a Premier Sports Cup exit in the round of 16, said: “This is something I'm massively enthusiastic about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I imagine a couple of times over the years, people have sat here in front of you, myself included, and might have just told a little white lie and said we're still on a good track, when really you are probably thinking: ‘I’m not sure how we're going to go …’ Admittedly, we've not had the start we wanted, but it's far from the end of the world.

“And the belief that I've got, and I know that everyone else has got in the football club and the squad now, is night and day really to what has been previous. So, yeah, it's obviously not the start we wanted, but like I say, we're in a place where I think this season I'm fully confident. I really am.

“I might be completely wrong! But the squad we've got now, I see it in training, and the people we've got in charge and the things that we've worked on and the little aspects that maybe you guys and the fans aren't seeing yet, but I know that will come. There are lots of little details that make me full of confidence really.”