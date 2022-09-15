Hibs 'slightly disappointed' after narrow Youth League loss in Norway, says Steve Kean

Johan Bakke’s 67th-minute free-kick goal separated the two sides on a rainy night in Norway with both teams having a man sent off; Leon-Robin Juberg-Hovland for the hosts and Jacob MacIntyre for the visitors.

But despite the narrow loss, Kean remained optimistic about the return leg in Edinburgh next month and insisted there were a lot of positives to take from the game.

"I think we’re slightly disappointed because I felt in the last ten minutes we had a bit of a rally and we maybe should have got something out of the game,” he said in the aftermath of the game at the Aker Stadion.

"Having watched the goal back it isn’t a great free kick to give away in that area and the defensive wall could maybe be a bit stronger too.

"It’s part of the learning process. Molde are a good team but to come away from home and still be in the tie at 1-0 means there’s all to play for in three weeks time.”

Kean also pointed out that the Capital club had competed well against a good side.

"In all honesty I can only remember Murray Johnson making one save in the first half, so we didn’t really get opened up by a very technical and well-balanced side.

"To minimise their chances, and stifle them, and be quite good on the break is positive.

"To go back to Easter Road knowing we’re still in the tie isn’t a terrible result – even though we are slightly disappointed.”

The straight red card shown to Jacob MacIntyre with 15 minutes remaining might have dulled Hibs’ enthusiasm for taking something back to Scotland but Kean stressed the need to keep things tight, preferring a 1-0 defeat than a scoreline that would make things harder in the return leg.

"Our lads are a little bit emotional and felt that when we went down to ten we should have maybe opened up but I felt if we did that, we would be playing into their hands and they could hit us on the counter, so that’s part of the learning process too,” he continued.

"Some of our players felt there were a couple of decisions that didn’t go our way but we never blame referees or look for any excuses why we haven’t scored goals.

"The good thing is we created chances and gave Molde loads of decision to make in the final third that kept them in the game at times. Like I say, slightly disappointed but more than happy with the application, and the way we stuck to the game plan in the first half."

Hibs host Molde at Easter Road on Wednesday October 5 and Kean is eager to start prepping for what should be a cracking match, with the winners of the tie likely facing Nantes of France, who defeated Armenian side Pyunik 2-0 on Wednesday night.