Jack Iredale’s first goal for Hibs secured a stunning Edinburgh derby win for the home side at Easter Road, as David Gray’s team extended their unbeaten run to a staggering 15 games in all competitions. Victory saw the Hibees win back-to-back derbies in the same season for the first time since 2008-09 – and delivered a timely boost in the race for Europe

A brilliantly-taken Martin Boyle goal with less than six minutes on the clock gave the home side a vital lead. One that they held for just a little over two minutes, as a moment of indecision by Hibs goalie Jordan Smith contributed hugely to presenting Jorge Grant with a chance to equalise.

But a thunderous second-half performance from Hibs saw them dominate their city rivals. And they were rewarded when Iredale stepped onto a weak clearance to beat Craig Gordon with rocket from around 20 yards.

Victory was no more than Hibs deserved. Even if they didn’t quite build on the brightest of starts.

The opener came from a move demonstrating patience and punch, as the ball was gradually worked along the back line – before Jack Iredale sent a teasing delivery down the left flank. Nicky Cadden never really had a chance of getting onto it. But then, Boyle was certainly second favourite in a race with Hearts fullback Gerald Taylor.

The Hibs skipper used all of his strength, pace and guile, however, to put himself in a position to shoot. And then beat Craig Gordon from a tight angle with a fantastic right-footed strike.

Hearts did not take long to hit back, as a dropping ball into the box – one that should have been claimed by Smith, who looked as if he was coming for it – caused all sorts of chaos. Grant was only too happy to take advantage.

While the rest of the first half produced almost zero in the way of actual football, the hosts came roaring out of the traps after the break, with Nicky Cadden mercilessly tormenting Taylor to produce a series of chances. Boyle, Josh Campbell, Kieron Bowie and Nathan Moriah-Welsh all had opportunities to put their side ahead as Hibs swamped their city rivals under repeated waves of attack.

Cadden was involved in the winner, as yet another teasing cross from the left was only half cleared under pressure from substitute Dwight Gayle. Up stepped Iredale to punish Hearts with a screamer that went in off Gordon’s far post.

Hibs more than held on to make a bit of history. And prompt wild celebrations that are becoming a bit of a habit on derby day.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6/10 So … hesitant … at the Hearts equaliser. But made a couple of timely interventions in the second half, while his distribution also improved as the game went on. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 5.5/10 Limped out of action just before half-time, having taken a heavy knock. Replaced by Lewis Miller. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 Was getting it tight from some Hibs fans in a shaky first half. Wasn’t given much help by his keeper at the opener. Definitely improved after the break as Hibs moved up a gear. | SNS Group Photo Sales