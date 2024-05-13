Hibs squad - all 44 players - assessed as club prepare for massive summer clear-out

Apologies if we’ve missed anyone out. It was probably deliberate. Any senior Hibs players who don’t find themselves on this list of FORTY-FOUR professionals under contract to the Easter Road club at the moment are so far out of the picture that, quite frankly, they’ve got no business complaining about being overlooked.

When Nick Montgomery talks about having difficult conversations as he looks to cut his squad to a maximum of 24 grown-ups, augmented by a handful of kids still able to play for the under-18s, he’s only being polite. There aren’t that many tough calls to make, in a squad so overloaded with players signed by other managers.

Then again, the current gaffer – assuming he survives the coming cull himself – is right when he points out that it won’t be easy to move absolutely everyone on this summer. With financial commitments meaning there’s no such thing as a free transfer for any player under contract, Hibs may struggle to give away some of their unwanted extras.

But no-one doubts that the Hibees are in need of an overhaul. Even if economic realities prevent the manager from doing absolutely everything he’d like this summer. So let’s take a look the squad – four full starting XIs worth of players – and assess their potential status once all the chips fall into place:

1 . GK David Marshall – GONE Any contract extension would have been announced long before now. Former Scotland goalie will be missed.

2 . GK Jojo Wollacott – GO Has consistently failed to challenge Marshall. If we accept that Hibs need to upgrade in every position, there isn't much room for the Ghana international.

3 . GK Max Boruc – STAY Not sure what he learned from his loan spell at Arbroath, getting cuffed in the Championship every week. Under contract for another year and could be a back-up.

4 . GK Murray Johnson – STAY A genuine prospect between the sticks, the 19-year-old may be sent out – and allowed to stay out, this time – on loan to gain experience.