Hibs squad - all 44 players - assessed as club prepare for massive summer clear-out

Apologies if we’ve missed anyone out. It was probably deliberate. Any senior Hibs players who don’t find themselves on this list of FORTY-FOUR professionals under contract to the Easter Road club at the moment are so far out of the picture that, quite frankly, they’ve got no business complaining about being overlooked.
When Nick Montgomery talks about having difficult conversations as he looks to cut his squad to a maximum of 24 grown-ups, augmented by a handful of kids still able to play for the under-18s, he’s only being polite. There aren’t that many tough calls to make, in a squad so overloaded with players signed by other managers.
Then again, the current gaffer – assuming he survives the coming cull himself – is right when he points out that it won’t be easy to move absolutely everyone on this summer. With financial commitments meaning there’s no such thing as a free transfer for any player under contract, Hibs may struggle to give away some of their unwanted extras.
But no-one doubts that the Hibees are in need of an overhaul. Even if economic realities prevent the manager from doing absolutely everything he’d like this summer. So let’s take a look the squad – four full starting XIs worth of players – and assess their potential status once all the chips fall into place: