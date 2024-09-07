It’s been out with the experienced and in with the new this summer as Hibs buckle up for a new campaign.

They are yet to win a Premiership game under new head coach David Gray but the night is still young as far as this season goes. There’s been a summer of change in the transfer window, with 11 recruits made and veterans like Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson exiting.

Looking at Transfermarkt, we take a look at who the most valuable Hibs player is right now, as per the website’s metric. In total 28 players are listed. Take a look below.