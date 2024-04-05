With Hibs now in a win-or-bust situation heading into the final two games before the Scottish Premiership split, Nick Montgomery knows he’ll have to get his selection absolutely spot-on for tomorrow’s visit of St Johnstone. Anything less than maximum points from this fixture would leave Monty’s men staring into the abyss of a worse-than-meaningless closing stretch to their campaign.

With that in mind, the home team surely have to go for the jugular from the off against a team managed by former Hearts boss Craig Levein, a man who would love nothing better than to upset his hosts tomorrow. St Johnstone need points themselves, if they’re to drag themselves away from the relegation play-off spot - but might settle for a draw if things get tight.

Martin Boyle made an impact as a substitute in last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. And that game might have gone differently had the Socceroos winger been fit to start. Fully recovered, in a medical sense, from the concussion he suffered in last month’s Scottish Cup quarter-final loss to Rangers at Easter Road, he’ll be desperate to feature from the off in this one.

“Martin has been back in full training this week,” said Montgomery, providing an update on his choices. “Josh Campbell is back into team training as well. We’re healthy coming into this important part of the season, we have competition for places. And it’s really important that we have players who can come off the bench and make an impact.”

Montgomery does have options if he wants to freshen things up. But, having put together a six-game winning run in the league before losing in Govan, there isn’t much in need of fixing.

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up tomorrow:

