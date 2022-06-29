Hibs stalwart 'delighted' after signing contract extension

The club stalwart has been in the first team since graduating from the academy in 2012, releasing a lifelong dream by representing the team she grew up supporting.

It’s been a happy few days for the 28-year-old, who got engaged to team-mate Shannon McGregor at the weekend during a holiday away prior to pre-season.

"I’m delighted to sign an extension at the club I love,” Hunter said of her new deal. “I’m proud to represent this club and badge.

Siobhan Hunter celebrates after scoring against Slavia Prague in the Champions League in 2019. Picture: SNS

“Everyone knows what the club means to me, the best of me is yet to come. I can’t wait to get started again in pre-season. I’m excited for the changes being made by the club.”

Manager Dean Gibson added: “Shiv signing on again at the club is great news. She’s a player who is entering the peak stage of her career, which hopefully means her best years are about to come.

“Her ability is undoubted but the experience that comes with it is a huge bonus and something you can’t just replace. Shiv knows what being a Hibs player takes and hopefully her passion for the club can rub off onto the rest of the group - especially with the amount of change we have had at the club recently.”

Hunter and the rest of her team-mates will be looking to improve on last season’s performance. Hibs finishing fourth behind the trio of full-time clubs in the 2021/22 SWPL 1, they were disappointed to end of the campaign 34 points away from champions Rangers.

