Revealed: Hibs thinking on £2.5 million bid for key attacker

Hibs' Elie Youan sparks bedlam in the away end after scoring his equaliser against Hearts in last season’s 2-2 draw at Tynecastle.

An offer too good to refuse for Easter Road outfit?

Hibs are considering cashing in on Elie Youan just a year after securing his services on a permanent basis, with an unnamed French club putting together a package worth £2.5 million in order to land the former France Under-20 attacker. And the Easter Road outfit are already looking at potential replacements for Youan, who can play on either wing or up front.

Youan, who spent season 2022-23 on loan with Hibs, was signed for a fee in excess of £500,000 last summer. He became a key figure under Lee Johnson and then Nick Montgomery, before injury ruled him out of the season run-in.

The former Nantes prospect, who scored nine goals last season, has attracted interest from Ligue 1. And it is understood that the bid now on the table is being taken seriously by Hibs, who see an opportunity to make a quick return on their investment.