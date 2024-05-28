Revealed: Hibs thinking on £2.5 million bid for key attacker
Hibs are considering cashing in on Elie Youan just a year after securing his services on a permanent basis, with an unnamed French club putting together a package worth £2.5 million in order to land the former France Under-20 attacker. And the Easter Road outfit are already looking at potential replacements for Youan, who can play on either wing or up front.
Youan, who spent season 2022-23 on loan with Hibs, was signed for a fee in excess of £500,000 last summer. He became a key figure under Lee Johnson and then Nick Montgomery, before injury ruled him out of the season run-in.
The former Nantes prospect, who scored nine goals last season, has attracted interest from Ligue 1. And it is understood that the bid now on the table is being taken seriously by Hibs, who see an opportunity to make a quick return on their investment.
Turning a profit on Youan would help Hibs navigate a difficult summer transfer window, with the financial impact of missing out on a top-six finish curtailing their scope for recruitment – just as they need a total squad rebuild. Even if they won’t receive the full £2.5 million up front, with that headline figure including add-ons and sell-on clauses, getting hard cash into the coffers – with the promise of more to come – will provide vital wiggle room in the close-season market. With loan star Myziane Maolida back on the Hertha Berlin books and highly unlikely to return, however, Hibs are short of players who can bring threat to the wide and forward areas.